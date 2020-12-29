Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,312.60

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,312.60 and traded as high as $2,421.00. Halma plc (HLMA.L) shares last traded at $2,398.00, with a volume of 147,273 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLMA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,135.63 ($27.90).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 51.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,356.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,312.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 6.87 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Halma plc (HLMA.L)’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($31.11), for a total value of £211,599.47 ($276,456.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

