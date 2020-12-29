HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of HONE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 175,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $634.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 133.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 89,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

