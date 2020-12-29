HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBT. BidaskClub cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3,085.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 292,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 66.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $415.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.45. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

