Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $161.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.41 million and the highest is $165.00 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $167.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $652.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.89 million to $656.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $690.02 million, with estimates ranging from $668.80 million to $707.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,959,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after buying an additional 375,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 94,585 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 60.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,172 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLD remained flat at $$18.04 on Thursday. 5,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,095. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

