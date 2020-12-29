Helium Price Hits $1.29 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Helium has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $81.58 million and $1.14 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00004734 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00301358 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,415,403 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.