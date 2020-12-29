Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) dropped 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.