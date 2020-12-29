Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64,758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $618.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

