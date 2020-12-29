Helix (HLIX) Achieves Market Cap of $159,207.52

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Helix has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $159,207.52 and approximately $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00140809 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026092 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 164.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 30,787,191 coins and its circulating supply is 30,651,384 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

