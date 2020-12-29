Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Shares Up 1.1%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.10. 16,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 58,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on HENKY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

