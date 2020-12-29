Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of HEPA opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

