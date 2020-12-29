Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLF. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,209 shares of company stock valued at $856,802 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth $227,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

