Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

