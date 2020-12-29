Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) rose 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 510,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 120,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, TheStreet raised Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Highway as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

