Hive Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.80 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Hive has a market cap of $48.69 million and $3.80 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000135 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HIVE is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 418,898,195 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

