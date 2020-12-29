HodlTree Reaches Market Capitalization of $417,012.36 (HTRE)

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. HodlTree has a market capitalization of $417,012.36 and $963.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HodlTree token can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HodlTree has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HodlTree alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00143436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00196356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00607838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00326726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055863 BTC.

HodlTree Profile

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,592,193 tokens. HodlTree’s official website is hodltree.io

HodlTree Token Trading

HodlTree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HodlTree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HodlTree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HodlTree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HodlTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HodlTree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.