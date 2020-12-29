HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $277,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMST stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $732.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.52.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. Research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

