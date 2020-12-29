HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 61,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,657. The stock has a market cap of $322.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582 over the last 90 days. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

