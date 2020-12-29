HOMIHELP 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68,502.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00011001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.39 million and $68,502.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00024039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00140856 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00195792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00603989 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055334 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

