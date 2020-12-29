Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Achieves $674,874.40

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $674,874.40 and approximately $1,581.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00024712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00141644 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00193902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00603591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00324255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.