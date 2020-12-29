HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) stock opened at €80.00 ($94.12) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.20. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a one year high of €101.40 ($119.29).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

