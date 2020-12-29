HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.64.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.52 and a 200-day moving average of $296.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $517,423.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,608,885.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,903 shares of company stock worth $30,367,511 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in HubSpot by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in HubSpot by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

