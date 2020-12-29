Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stake Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of H. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

