I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. I-Mab has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.84.

Shares of IMAB opened at $42.23 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $8,551,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $1,882,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

