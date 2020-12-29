IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) in the last few weeks:

12/23/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

12/23/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $154.00 to $214.00.

12/22/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $161.00 to $172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $165.00 to $180.00.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $152.00.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $199.00 to $208.00.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $165.00 to $180.00.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $163.00.

11/3/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $185.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $187.78.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

