ICOX Innovations (OTCMKTS:ICOX) Trading Up 50.4%

ICOX Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOX) was up 50.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,180,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,741% from the average daily volume of 24,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

ICOX Innovations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOX)

ICOX Innovations Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical, business launch, and post-business launch support services.

