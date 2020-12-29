iExec RLC Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Liqui and Bittrex. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $60.83 million and $2.78 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00145841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00214237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00613917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00331705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00056540 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

