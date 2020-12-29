IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.77

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.77 and traded as high as $34.72. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) shares last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 80,158 shares.

IGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$790.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.5279546 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

