IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IMAX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.61.

NYSE IMAX opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 990,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IMAX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 519,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

