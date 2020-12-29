indaHash Price Hits $0.0016 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. indaHash has a market capitalization of $659,425.96 and approximately $657.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, indaHash has traded up 121.2% against the US dollar. One indaHash token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00043221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00290728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.37 or 0.02131466 BTC.

indaHash Profile

IDH is a token. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.