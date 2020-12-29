Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.71

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.28. Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 7,769 shares.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.90 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,704.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.92.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$205.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada and the United States. The company also offers toy, baby, wellness, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 88 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; 94 small format stores under the Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company banners; and one store in Short Hills, New Jersey.

