Indorse Token Price Tops $0.0041 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $151,920.99 and approximately $2,940.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00041320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00284176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

