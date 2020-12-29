Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) & Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Financial Survey

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02% Luna Innovations 7.21% 10.72% 8.32%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and Luna Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50

Luna Innovations has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.19%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Luna Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Luna Innovations $70.52 million 4.33 $5.34 million $0.17 58.24

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. This segment also provides general photonics comprising components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and TeraMetrix products to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time to reduce raw materials and rework costs in manufacturing processes as well as to conduct quality control monitoring utilizing terahertz measurement technologies. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

