Insider Selling: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,358. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $368.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 912,305 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 3,430,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 658,688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,400,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 527,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.