Insider Selling: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,358. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $368.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.75.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 912,305 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 3,430,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 658,688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,400,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 527,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.