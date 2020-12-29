Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE EXR opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $121.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

