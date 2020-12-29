Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE EXR opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $121.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
