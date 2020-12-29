Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$119,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,634,749.80.

George Nickolas Paspalas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total value of C$119,842.56.

On Tuesday, October 13th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$119,050.00.

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock opened at C$23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a current ratio of 232.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.30. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$26.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.49.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3994969 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAG shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.01.

About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

