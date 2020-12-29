Insider Selling: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

