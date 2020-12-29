Insider Selling: Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Sells 6,656 Shares of Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.78.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.
