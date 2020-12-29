Insider Selling: Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Sells 6,656 Shares of Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

