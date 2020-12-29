Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Trading Up 17.2%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s stock price was up 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 2,784,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 913,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insignia Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,357,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,616.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

