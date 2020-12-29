Insula Price Reaches $0.16 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Insula has a total market capitalization of $101,628.64 and approximately $41.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insula has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00047156 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002283 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020313 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

