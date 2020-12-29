INT Chain (INT) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.81 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinEgg, Ethfinex and OKEx Korea. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00042803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00287296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.50 or 0.02111710 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Allcoin, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.