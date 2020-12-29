Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
ITUP traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.30. 3,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958. Interups has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96.
About Interups
