Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ITUP traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.30. 3,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958. Interups has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96.

About Interups

Interups, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

