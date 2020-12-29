Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)’s stock price were up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 5,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

