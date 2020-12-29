Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 205.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 346,216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 194,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 145,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.