Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.67 and last traded at $36.67. 2,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

