Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sapiens International (SPNS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sapiens International (NASDAQ: SPNS):

12/25/2020 – Sapiens International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/22/2020 – Sapiens International is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Sapiens International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Sapiens International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. 2,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Sapiens International Co alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 513.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $196,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.