Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Investors Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend by 46.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $937.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.02. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

