INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

OTCMKTS INVO opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -0.80. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.