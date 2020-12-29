IoT Chain (ITC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $1.60 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain is a token. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

