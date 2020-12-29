iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 6th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of CVD stock traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 1 year low of C$13.12 and a 1 year high of C$18.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.45.

