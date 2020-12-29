iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $86.38

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and traded as high as $87.28. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $86.95, with a volume of 839,047 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,087,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.